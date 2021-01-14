Signup is underway for Virtual Camps for all Oelwein students grades 5-12, online and in-building, for second semester, which begins Jan. 25. Signup is requested by Friday, Jan. 22.
Camp schedules can be perused by typing in this shortened link, bit.ly/3ssnY9p. Offerings include:
• Color and Chat: Grades 5-12
• Transformed: Grade 5-12
• Magic Camp: Grades 5-8
• Friends@Five: Grade 5
• Wellness and Art Camp will be coming.
• Learning Labs and Tutoring will continue.
For details, see District News on the Oelwein Schools Website, oelweinschools.com/category/district-news or find a link to it on the Facebook page @OelweinHuskies, posted on Wednesday.
After checking when the class meets, email teacher Karla Duff for the Zoom link for a specific class, kduff@oelwein.k12.ia.us.