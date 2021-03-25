Oelwein Schools will have a two-hour early out this Friday, March 26 to let staff be vaccinated.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:50 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 55% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
Precip: 78% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 11mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 8mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 7mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Man injured stopping truck theft
- Huskies trio head off to play college football
- Oelwein man charged in downtown Oelwein stabbing
- Former instructor sues UIU over 'retaliation'
- Oelwein man to plead in guns, drug case
- Younger Oelwein track and field program ready for season
- BCHC CEO departs for Winneshiek job
- Oelwin's Kennedy Lape will play for Wartburg
- Community Bank of Oelwein steps up to pandemic challenge
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.