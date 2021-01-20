The Oelwein School District has been tentatively allocated about $1.355 million in round two of federal “COVID-19 bailout” funding for schools, pending submittal of qualifying expenses, Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn told the School Board on Monday.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the funds fall under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSA) that was signed Dec. 27. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II Fund) awards to state education agencies are in equal proportion as each state received funds under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended in fiscal 2020.
“(This) was based on Title I allocations, which was because we’re a higher poverty school district we get a little more than maybe our neighbors do, per student,” Ehn said.
“Older allocations can be backfilled into this fund,” Ehn said.
The district planned for the dollars as early as August when making decisions around Oelwein Online and moving forward with its Parkside and Sacred Heart plans, Ehn wrote in his report. The district used the additional buildings to accommodate social distancing for elementary students to attend full-time in-person.
“(This) is certainly helpful when we look at paying bills for use of facilities, adding Sacred Heart and Parkside this year,” Ehn told the board during the meeting. “I think we counted, we had 10 or 11 staff members we kind of grew this year for COVID education.”
The district is also able to backfill some personal protective equipment purchases and disinfectants and will likely spend 75% of the allotment this fiscal year, Ehn reported.
According to a USDE fact sheet, the CRSSA ESSER II Fund may be used for pre-award costs dating back to March 13, 2020, when the national emergency was declared and remain available for obligation by State Education Agencies and sub-recipients through Sept. 30, 2023.
The funding came as a relief to administrators, Ehn indicated.
“We made a lot of decisions counting on this money back in October, so the fact that … we get reimbursed for it, we’ve got to send them bills, but it’s a nice feeling to have that little piece,” Ehn said. “Without having that there before we started budget work, we were kind of looking at pins and needles.”
In other budget preparation news, Ehn wrote, “(Business manager Michael Rueber) and I have spent a great deal of time working to prepare for negotiations, and FY ‘22 budget workshops.”
At one such workshop on Feb. 11 in Elkader, the regional Iowa Association of School Business Officials will hear from a Department of Management expert on budget tips and tricks, Rueber added.