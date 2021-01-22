Families who may be having a hard time finding things on the Oelwein Schools website when using a smartphone can now search "Oelwein CSD" in the Apple or Google Play app stores and download the district's app. According to the Google Play store, the app has been around since Dec. 3. Persons can also type in oelweinschools.com/app in the browser to get the mobile website.
The app includes buttons for COVID-19 info, the activities calendar, district news, lunch menus and the staff directory. The menu icon (of three horizontal lines) gives pages for each building, with quick links for the building at the top.
West Central Schools also has an app called West Central Blue Devils, which says it was released for Android on Sept. 23, 2019.