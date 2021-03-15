Few cornerstones of our community were upended in 2020 as much as in education. In Oelwein, that led to the creation of an online school program and bringing shuttered school buildings back into service.
All this went on as Oelwein Community Schools pushed ahead with major renovations at other schools and replaced a few departing principals.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa, causing Gov. Kim Reynolds to order schools to shut down mid-March, the closing of a century-old Catholic school in Oelwein was announced. Sacred Heart School would cease offering classes at the end of this school year, Father Ray Atwood announced in January, citing falling enrollment and lack of funds.
The school and its gymnasium, however, would get a new lease on life in the fall when they became vital to Oelwein’s public schools’ social distancing needs.
The Oelwein School Board kept the Sacred Heart School building in use through an agreement with the parish, sending fourth-graders to Sacred Heart in the fall to aid in social distancing. The board also agreed to lease the Sacred Heart Gym from the parish, renovating it. On Dec. 11, the renovated gym hosted the first varsity boys basketball game since it closed to grades 7-12 in 1972.
The 2019-20 school year ended abruptly with an April 17 announcement by Reynolds. Schools made alternate plans for graduation in the weeks that followed to comply with distancing requirements. Oelwein graduates had a car parade ceremony on the original date of May 17. Seniors drove up and hopped out to receive their diplomas.
Oelwein High School changed principals between school years. Tim Hadley, of Ollie, Iowa, was hired to take over for departing Oelwein High School Principal Travis Druvenga, who was returning at principal to his alma mater Dike-New Hartford.
Hadley at the time of his hire was teaching at-risk youth and social studies at Pekin High School. Prior, he served as a principal for grades 6-12. He left his leadership role to serve the Iowa National Guard as a chaplain.
Oelwein Schools rolled out its draft return-to-learn plan for the Iowa Department of Education in late June for submission by July 1. Online learning registration began July 1; hybrid learning registration, July 27.
Elementary school in Oelwein was spread over three locations to allow for sparser in-person classes students called pods. On Aug. 14, community volunteers helped make the elementary moves in four hours — grade one to Parkside (which had been closed), grade four to Sacred Heart — and grades remaining at Wings Park, second and third, moved into the empty classrooms.
The district's online-learning program, Oelwein Online, began classes on Sept. 1. Jacklyn Letzring was named its principal. More than 190 students had signed up for Oelwein Online as of Sept. 1.
Oelwein Online gained accreditation from the Department on Oct. 19, making it a standalone K-12 program and opening enrollment to students living in other districts.
In the midst of this, Oelwein Community Schools took action to meet facility needs. The School Board approved approved bonding for $11.6 million for renovation at Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School, notably the high school science lab.
In February, Oelwein Community Schools administration announced its recommendation on Friday for the next Oelwein Middle School principal. Pending School Board approval, Jennykaye Hampton of Mount Vernon will assume the duties of Middle School building principal beginning July 1, 2021.
Hampton currently serves as an accessibility and assessment director for the Cedar Rapids School District, where she has worked more than 12 years. Hampton has been a principal designee, instructional coach and Middle School English/language arts teacher. She has also served on various leadership committees and roles.
Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall is retiring.