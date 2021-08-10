Oelwein Community Schools will once again offer free breakfast and lunch to all children through a program called “seamless summer option,” says Schools Food Service Director Hallie Roth.
The USDA program was extended for schools and daycare facilities through June 2022.
“We are still asking that our parents fill out the free and reduced application to help with their school fees, P-EBT funding for parents, and to continue to be able to use our free and reduced percentage for grants to help our district and students,” Roth said.
“The milk is only free when included in the meal,” Roth said. “Extra milk or milks purchased with cold lunch from home cost 40 cents because it becomes an a la carte item.
“No prices will kick in unless the student wants an a la carte milk for 40 cents, a second of the main option (entree) for $1, or a complete second meal for $4,” Roth said. “Seconds are only allowed at the Middle School and High School levels though.”
All lunch fees can be paid on Infinite Campus or at any of the building offices.
The school district has published lunch prices as it is required to do so.
GRAB-N-GO CONTINUES
The district will continue to do grab-n-go lunches starting the first day of school out of the High School again this year, for online students and any children not on campus. Parents will need to sign up their students the day before for the next day’s meal pick-up. A signup sheet will be on the Oelwein Schools website parent’s tab, under lunch menus.
MORE ABOUT NUTRITION
This option maintains the nutrition standards of the standard school meal programs – including a strong emphasis on providing fruits and vegetables, fluid milk, whole grains, and sensible calorie levels, while allowing schools to serve free meals to all children.
According to the USDA, a recent study from Tufts University found that in 2018, schools were the single healthiest source of U.S. food consumed across a sample of children and adults. The 2018 study found that diet quality for foods from schools improved significantly from a similar study conducted in 2003-2004.