The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved the 2021-22 Unified Staff Handbook after Superintendent Josh Ehn presented a couple of updates. It adds a social media policy and now allows full-time employees one more personal day.
Ehn said the social media policy has “been in the back of my mind since I took over. We have over 40 individualized social media accounts attached to the school whether it’s a kindergarten classroom or a baseball team. Our employees are using social media as a platform for the district, then we have a district platform, then their own personal use whether it be in their own time or space or at school.
“This platform should cover all the issues that could potentially come up to give us the authority to follow-up with issues if they arise. Specifically making sure we’re stating things like not putting things out there that are a violation of student rights,” he said, noting the district has parental release forms on file with Infinite Campus.
“This has been vetted by our law firm, so (I’m) confident in that,” he added.
The “Other Paid Leave” policy will now allow full-time employees three personal days as requested, up from two, each school year. As before, employees at less than full-time shall be entitled to leave at the same ratio as employment, per the handbook.
“They used to be able to carry over six, we’re going to change that to five in an exchange to get the third personal day,” Ehn said.
“So the grandfather is they can essentially carry seven this year,” Ehn said. “If we would have said five some would essentially lose them because they didn’t have the opportunity to use it. To do no harm, we’ll have to go seven this year and up to five for carrying over next year.”
Employees can only use personal leave on parent-teacher conference days, for professional development days, and the first and last day of school at the discretion of the superintendent.
The building principal needs three days of prior notice, except for a funeral, family illness or, at the superintendent’s discretion, in other emergencies.
There is a potential for payout of unused days if documentation is submitted by May 31 of the current fiscal year and if not leaving the district.