Changes are afoot at the Oelwein Schools as students prepare to return to learn.
One major component that Superintendent Josh Ehn led with speaking to the School Board on Thursday, is the need to change the school calendar.
“We will no longer have Early Out Wednesday,” Ehn wrote in an executive summary of changes to the Return to Learn plan, which the state required from districts to account for the coronavirus pandemic. “Grades K-4 school times will now be 8:05 am — 2:45 p.m. each day. (Bussing and dismissal times may vary).”
Elementary students will begin back on Tuesday, Aug. 25, but where depends on their grade. The school year officially starts Aug. 20.
Wings Park Elementary was abuzz Friday morning as staff and board members helped move supplies and equipment for grades one and four to other buildings, for two reasons: the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and anticipated upcoming construction at Wings Park.
Grade one will attend the former Parkside Elementary, and for grade four will attend the former Sacred Heart School building. Each site will need to meet support staff needs such as food service and janitorial.
Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness reported getting organized for the pod model, such as assembling daily schedules for each pod and factoring in daily rosters and students who are attending online.
Oelwein Online enrollment as of Thursday was 181 students — 15.3% of the 1,182 district resident students on last year’s enrollment report — including 78 elementary students, 50 middle-schoolers and 69 high-schoolers, said Online Principal Jacklyn Letzring, with Superintendent Josh Ehn highlighting the overall share of resident students.
Online school has to have licensure in all the same areas as in traditional K-12 schools, Ehn said.
“We are working through accreditation with the state so we can accept students through open enrollment,” Ehn said. This also involves working with multiple vendors and parties. Ehn said this has led to “delay after delay after delay. Because of that we’ve lost out on probably about 40 students. Even if they started as a kindergartener here and are in ninth grade, they cannot take online school with us until we’re accredited.”
The minimum requirements an Iowa public school district must meet to be accredited pertain to such topics as the calendar, school board, school improvement plan, professional development, data collection and much more. They are spelled out in a 56-page spreadsheet from the Iowa Department of Education as found in Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 12.
The district has hired three teachers internally to work with the online students.
“We’re working on establishing an Oelwein Online location which is the southwest hallway in Middle School,” she said.
Letzring is planning a virtual orientation and reported contacting over 60 families that have filled out a form of interest.
She previously served as at-risk coordinator and other roles here before the district announced her selection for the administrative role in late July.
Structurally with Return to Learn, grade levels K-4 will each be split into two pods over three locations, Wings Park, Parkside and Sacred Heart as discussed.
“We lose two pods (with) the numbers that have trickled into online school,” Ehn said, noting a pod of 12 is smaller than a class of 25.
“I will mention teachers in online school were all selected, all applied, they all have medical reasons,” Ehn said. “It’s a cool thing we’re able to do that for our staff.”
Ehn said he has fielded questions why the district has to hire so many new people.
“Some of that, we have lost some staff through fear of returning and health conditions… Now I’ve got two additional lunch services (at Parkside and Sacred Heart), additional space we need to clean.”
“About 3% of our staff, we had to grow to support the pod model,” Ehn said, noting the growth largely came from associates and support staff. The district is spending $250,000 more with staff coming in related to COVID-19, Ehn said. He said he “beat the drum” with Sen. Chuck Grassley to allow schools to spend a proposed next round of CARES Act pandemic-related funds on support staff who work on the front lines of the pandemic.
Rueber said lawmakers were concerned that if CARES Act funds went to personnel it should not go to administration.
Ehn also said last fiscal year the district “underspent by about 1.5%, it is in the six-figure range.” Of the new teachers starting their careers, he said, “We are excited by what they’re going to bring to the district... We’re estimating just a little bit of cost savings because of that.”
Oelwein Middle School will have 14 pods with 12-15 students each, located on the east end. The west wing will be for electives. Students grades 5-8 will start and end each day with the same homeroom teacher. They will be carrying their backpacks with them. There will be no locker use.
Oelwein High School received temperature scanners in the other day which quickly scan the wrist when the hand is entered palm-up and show green if the person is under 100.4F.
The temperature scanners will be required for each individual who enters Oelwein school buildings for a school function and upon each entry.
Individuals scanning a fever of 100.4F or above, a hallmark COVID-19 symptom, will be denied entry and directed to a quarantined area until transit arrangements are made.
High School Principal Tim Hadley said he had connected with the Mercy One physical therapy and Buchanan County Health Center to set up student job shadows.
“We’re still searching for a welding instructor,” he said after a previous candidate suffered a personal tragedy (house fire). “If you know of any leads shoot it to me.”
Working with Northeast Iowa Community College, Hadley said the school was able to add three new concurrent enrollment courses to its business department.
Activities director Nick Schauf reiterated the “recommendation of NEIC that for all our communities, masks are going to be required for fans.”
Schauf is working to get a Square payment card reader which will allow the district to take cashless gate and concession fees.
“Activity passes are one form to allow that contactless entry,” he added. “Just show your pass and walk on in.” A student pass costs $10; senior citizens, $10; adults, $60; families, $100.
“At least to start we will not be grilling any items,” Schauf said. “We will (have) like pizza, nachos or popcorn.”
• The district also approved a Sacred Heart school building and gym rental agreement.
The Sacred Heart School rental is $6,000 a month plus garbage removal, property insurance and snow removal — an estimated $30,000 a year. The gym rental is $1 a year, plus insurance and so forth. Both leases are for five years and the district will reconsider renewing the gym lease after that as it looks to use it for a high school competition gym, and possibly for other ages too, Ehn said.
Sacred Heart Parish board member and school board member Bob Kalb recusing himself from the vote (did not vote), although it was not a financial conflict of interest, Ehn noted, so it did not break quorum.
Updates to the Sacred Heart gym cost of $154,000.
“This is not necessarily comprehensive,” Ehn said, noting future changes could include key fob doors but he expects the second set of updates to cost under $10,000.
• Regarding construction planning at Wings Park Elementary, Ehn reported construction management firm Boyd Jones has run a cost analysis of “squaring off” the back addition as discussed at the July 13 meeting. This would cost an additional $150,000, he said.
“It is not cost effective to do so as the potential saving of fewer corners does not negate that added square footage costs,” Ehn said. “I was going to say don’t do it but wanted to come to the board, I’m seeing nodding heads,” he said to verbally indicate consensus with no board comments.
