About one in every 20 people tested for COVID- 19 in Fayette and Buchanan counties has had a positive result over the last two weeks.
As of Thursday, Fayette County had a 5.4% positivity rate, and Buchanan County had 6.2% test positive, and no other counties bordering Fayette had a rate high enough to apply for a temporary state waiver to take schools all-online. Only one district in Northeast Iowa breaks the 15% threshold.
A potential coronavirus exposure led the Oelwein School District to cancel an intrasquad football scrimmage last Friday.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said in part that since having people back in the buildings “we’ve had multiple exposures” and the district has been conducting contact tracing.
“Fayette County Public Health does not have the resources to do contact tracing, so between administrators and our nursing department, we do all that work ourselves 24/7,” Ehn said.
“I can report that since we’ve brought people back — outside of the students — we’ve had multiple exposures outside, but because of our mitigating strategy, we’ve been able to identify and isolate those cases fairly quickly and then been able to rapidly identify the impact, and if there’s been any second layer, identify who those people are to let them know.
“We haven’t had to go beyond that yet,” Ehn said.
“If a positive case were to come into the school district, we’re prepared,” he said. “If that does happen, we essentially would have to quarantine an entire pod or multiple groups depending on where and when that would happen.
If a student is exposed in any case including outside of school, Iowa Department of Public Health mandates that they be quarantined for 14 days. If they test positive themselves, they can return starting 10 days from the test results, and they have to be symptom-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines.
SCRIMMAGE GONE, GAMES ON
“We are not rescheduling it just because we’ve got our first away football game at La Porte City-Union on Friday,” activities director Nick Schauf said as to the canceled scrimmage.
No other events were canceled because of what district leaders called an “abundance of caution” after the potential exposure.
The varsity team will play seven games overall for their regular season, two non-district and five district. Several cancellations shown on the district calendar were made because the Iowa High School Athletic Association shortened the football schedule from nine to seven weeks and some games were moved, Schauf said.
SCHOOLS AND POSITIVITY RATE
As K-12 classes resume, state data shows 10 districts are located in counties that have a positivity rate higher than 15% mid-Thursday, which is the threshold Gov. Kim Reynolds has established for schools to seek online learning instead of required classroom lessons.
One of them is in Northeast Iowa.
Howard County has a 22.1% two-week new positivity rate for the virus, with one-in-five testing positive, meaning schools there can be approved for a waiver for two weeks of online school without meeting a 10% absentee requirement.
Meanwhile, bordering Fayette County (and Howard), Winneshiek County nears, but does not breach the benchmark for districts to seek all-online learning at 14.6% or almost three-in-20 positive; followed by Clayton at 12.3%, Chickasaw at 11.9%, Delaware at 11.5% and Black Hawk at 9.8% positive — one- or nearly one-in-10 positive.
Bremer had 7.6% and Allamakee had 3.9% positive.
The 15% level is three times higher than recommended by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reports.
Regardless of community spread, if a COVID-19 case is confirmed in a building, CDC recommends assessing the risk and potentially a two to five day building dismissal to clean, disinfect and contact trace in consultation with local health officials.
CDC cautions school administrators that screening, testing, and contact tracing strategies to slow spread of the virus must be carried out in a way that protects privacy and confidentiality.