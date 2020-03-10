Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Basketball banquets set Thursday

Oelwein High School basketball teams will hold their banquets on Thursday, March 12.

The boys will dine from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Oelwein High School Cafeteria.

The girls will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria.

FFA Districts set Saturday

The Northeast District FFA Convention will be Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg High School in Edgewood, at 403 W Union St.

School Board set Monday

The Oelwein School Board will meet Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Central Office boardroom.