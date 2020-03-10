Basketball banquets set Thursday
Oelwein High School basketball teams will hold their banquets on Thursday, March 12.
The boys will dine from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Oelwein High School Cafeteria.
The girls will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Middle School Cafeteria.
FFA Districts set Saturday
The Northeast District FFA Convention will be Saturday, March 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Edgewood-Colesburg High School in Edgewood, at 403 W Union St.
School Board set Monday
The Oelwein School Board will meet Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Central Office boardroom.