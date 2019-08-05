Training camp season began last week at Huskies Stadium, marking a ramping up of activity in Oelwein Community Schools.
Last week, the Oelwein Marching Band held its annual camp, filling the stadium with the music from this year’s show “Bollywood Adventure.” This week, football players from grade 3 to high school seniors step into the stadium and practice fields for their camps.
Then come Friday, Aug. 16, it will be Meet the Huskies Night, beginning with a free spaghetti meal from 5-6 p.m. at the high school. Then from 6-7 p.m., champion barrel racer Amberley Snyder will talk about faith and determination in the Williams Center for the Arts. She returned to competition after a car accident left her paralyzed from the waist down.
At 7 p.m., the Meet the Huskies activities move to the gymnasium and the stadium.
Come Sunday, Aug. 18, the community is invited to bring its lawn chairs and blankets to watch “Little Giants” on the new scoreboard at the stadium. Pre-movie music will be provided by Sideburns Till Sundown. Popcorn, pop and hotdogs will be available at the concession stand.
In the days to follow, schools will host their meet the teachers, open houses and other year-opening events. The schedule is:
• Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 5th-6th grades, 6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19;
• Middle School Tech Night and Open House for 7th-8th grades, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20;
• Elementary School Backpack Night at Wings Park and Little Huskies Learning Center, 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21;
• Freshman and new student orientation at the high school, 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21
• NICC College Crash Course at the high school, 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said he’s exicted about the upcoming year in a statement leading off the latest issue of the districts’ Communique online newsletter.
“We are so excited to see our students again,” he said. “Our staff has been busy cleaning, waxing and updating our buildings getting ready for a new school year. We have hired nine new teacher’s this year that are excited to make a difference in our student’s lives.”
The district’s summer projects have included removing 10,000 florescent light tubes and replacing them with new LED fixtures. It has laid new concrete, set new basketball hoops at Wings Park, and installed the new state of the art scoreboard on the football field.
The district has also hired a new principal for Wings Park Elementary, Justin McGuinness.
“My family and I are incredibly thrilled to join the Oelwein community,” he said in the Communique. “Since starting this position in the beginning of July, we have met so many wonderful people!