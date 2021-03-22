Oelwein Schools students will have access to programs leading to a credential or apprenticeship in the trades of welding, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling, food services, early childhood education and a certified nursing assistant program thanks to a recent grant award, High School Principal Tim Hadley announced Monday.
The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center program has chosen OHS as a recipient of only three grants dispersed in Iowa. Iowa was among four states to receive funds from the Out of School Time Career Pathways (OSTCP) grant program, the U.S. Department of Education announced in January.
Hadley expressed excitement about the potential the grant holds for Oelwein students.
“OSTCP is a fantastic way to allow our youth to work towards post-secondary credit, internships, job shadowing, apprenticeships, certification and even employment,” Hadley said.
“We have secured and hired a work-based coordinator that will work to continue to build bridges between community and school to further enhance our partnerships. I am excited for our students to demonstrate their Husky PRIDE outside of our building,” Hadley said.
It is estimated that by 2025, 68 percent of all jobs will require some form of post-secondary education. Currently, middle-skill jobs account for 54 percent of Iowa’s economy; however, only 49 percent of working Iowans have the skills and postsecondary training needed for these jobs.
In order to meet the needs of Iowa’s economy, it is imperative to expose young people to these middle-skill careers and prepare them for postsecondary education for these in-demand fields, according to a news release about the grant. Middle-skill training and education not only support the state’s economic health, but they also can provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for low-income and vulnerable populations providing hope for a better future, says the release.
“The future of Oelwein employment looks bright,” Hadley said. “Here at OHS, we are poised to deliver excellent employees to a variety of industries. This partnership with the Afterschool Alliance of Iowa opens the door to limitless possibilities for our students.”