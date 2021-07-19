Online registration for the Oelwein School District will begin next Monday, July 26.
Almost any students returning to the district can only be registered online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal from July 26-Aug. 6. For information about registering for the alternative high school, call the high school office at 319-283-2731 after Aug. 2. The district hopes to keep registration fully remote this year, per its website.
Log in to the Parent Portal — at oelweinia.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/oelwein.jsp — click “More” at the bottom-left, and click “Online Registration” to begin.
For persons without internet access, the school district will be providing guest access outside its school buildings.
If you do not have access to a computer or mobile device, if you have trouble accessing the Parent Portal, or if you need a little extra help during the registration process, call their registration help line at 319-238-8895 between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday.
Students who are new to the district or have not previously been enrolled in Little Husky’s pre-k program can be registered at the shortened link, rb.gy/wtgli4.
After completing registration for a new student, persons will need to call the registration help line listed above to complete the registration process.
Activity passes and driver’s education classes will not be paid for during registration this year, rather persons can call the high school office after Aug. 2 at 319-283-3536, ext. 2. A list of fees can be found at OelweinSchools.com on the registration link. Reduced fees are available by approved meal application only.
After successfully registering students for school, remember to contact the transportation department to set up transit for students if needed.
For details and clickable links, visit oelweinschools.com/parents/registration-information.
OELWEIN ONLINE
Oelwein Online is open to all Iowa residents and is fully free, according to the school district. The program provides small class sizes and a laptop to each student.
Oelwein Online specializes in:
• Elementary virtual learning
• Building relationships
• Social-emotional learning
Oelwein Online is proud to:
• Have 2020 K-12 Accreditation from the Iowa Department of Education
• Offer virtual preschool beginning 2021
This registration is for parents and families wanting to send their student back to school in the fall in a 100% online environment for the foreseeable future. This virtual setting will have live teachers and staff interacting with students. Students with an individualized education plan are subject to entry with an IEP team placement decision.
Additional registrations will be required through the district’s Infinite Campus Student Information System.
Would this be a good fit for your student? The district asks:
• Does the student learn best online?
• Do we (the family) have a stable internet connection? (Internet assistance may be available through private providers for those in need.)
• Is the student self-directed, motivated and supported?
• Keep in mind that students may also dual-enroll, taking courses online, in-person and participating in activities.
• The programs use an online learning management system — called Canvas for levels K-5, and Edgenuity/Canvas for 6-12.
See above for registration info or call 319-238-8898 for details about Oelwein Online. This info is also available on the district website, OelweinSchools.com.