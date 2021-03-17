Oelwein Schools students will begin attending school an additional 30 minutes a day starting on Monday, April 12.
According to a draft notification from the school district:
“With the consent of the District Leadership Team and each Building Leadership Team, we are recommending we change the elementary dismissal time to 3:15 p.m. (times will vary slightly by building and pick-up type) and the Middle School/High School to 3:20 p.m. beginning April 12.”
This will allow students enough contact hours to end the school year on May 21 with a one-hour early dismissal.
In turn, this will allow for move-outs for summer construction scheduled at Wings Park and Oelwein High School. It will also make up for “five snow days and three or four late starts,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent John Ehn told the School Board on Monday.
The District Leadership Team met a couple of weeks ago to iron out the calendar.
“(We) wanted to get something out to families so they knew when the last day of school would be,” Ehn said. “It was looking like it would be May 27.
“We kind of fiddled with the calendar this year and hours, because of COVID, and built a spreadsheet,” he said. “I found that if we would go back to our regular release time which was about 3:20, that we would add enough time that we could get out the week before.
“We were originally scheduled to get out May 19, so now instead of getting out May 27, we can stay getting out May 21,” Ehn said.
This change requires any no school day to become a “virtual day” for the remainder of the year. It will allow for some variance in case of an early out or late start for weather.
The District Leadership Team, which called for the plan, presented it to the building teams to vote on.
“It was unanimous, everybody wanted to let kids out May 21,” Ehn said. “It’s been a long year already.”
Staff work days will be held May 24 and 25, for “associates, bus drivers, professional staff, everybody,” with teacher professional development on May 26 and 27 “to fulfill their contract, because their contracts are still on days, not hours,” Ehn said.
“We’ll have some moving and other things to do at that time,” he added.