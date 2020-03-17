The Oelwein School Board is proposing to increase its property tax levy for fiscal 2021 to just more than $13.98 per $1,000 assessed valuation from just under $13.55, an increase of just over 43 cents or just over 3%.
The public may comment on the proposed budget during a hearing set on Monday, March 30, at 8:15 p.m. in the central office boardroom.
Business manager Michael Rueber explained the tax rate increase in next year’s budget during the School Board’s regular meeting Monday night.
“More expenditures than revenues for another year in fiscal 2020 is what it looks like, not taking into account the next few weeks what’s coming down the pike,” Rueber said. “There’s some workers comp things, and ... basically we don’t want to run into the red.”
The management fund levy was drawn down to relatively low levels with the cost of an early retirement package and a low levy rate in the current budget year, he said.
“When we updated the management levy to $200,000 this year, we’re projecting an ending balance in fiscal 2021 of $72,000,” Rueber said. “It’s a lot less cushion than we’re ending 2020 with.”
Rueber put it plainly: “The general fund balance continues to bleed.”
The district proposal increases the general fund cash reserve levy from $700,000 in fiscal 2020 to $800,000 in fiscal 2021. It projects ending June 30, 2021, with a $720,000 general fund balance.
The district is levying what it needs to, and not all that it could, as Rueber showed.
The general fund cash reserve levy has a capacity of $2.2 million which could yield a tax rate of nearly $18 for fiscal 2021 — rather than the proposed nearly $14.
“It is a problem we could tax our way out of, but we don’t,” Rueber said. “We’re trying to strike a balance.”
GENERAL FUND
Rueber discussed next year’s general fund “generally.”
Realignment is in the works for maintenance directors to eliminate the seasonal work expense, an estimated $37,000 savings.
“Depending how many students join [the Oelwein schools] from Sacred Heart closing, there should be some additional state funding, but the district wouldn’t see that until fiscal 2022 unless we went to the SBRC to get on-time funding,” he said.
“If the state continues the trend of their trend on supplemental aid, we should see another healthy increase for fiscal 2022. We were at 2.3% this year [for fiscal 2021], it was 2.26% last year [for fiscal 2020].”
The district spends a lot more on special education than it is reimbursed for spending, which puts it in a similar situation as the vast majority of districts in Iowa, Superintendent Josh Ehn said later.
“The [special ed] deficit this year was $670,000,” Rueber said. “We have a high-needs population… There are a lot of levels, behavioral disorders, learning disabilities.”
Last week, Ehn held a special education cost symposium and brought in building administrators from Keystone Area Education Agency.
The law requires certain adult-to-student ratios and other measures to comply with Individual Education Plans for special education, Rueber said.
“You’ve got to walk that line as far as what the state says you have to,” Rueber said. “Josh talks about it all the time, having state mandates but not having funding behind [them]. Every webinar, it’s that same drumbeat, talk to them about it, advocate for the funding.”
SAVE/PPEL
A bright spot was state and local voter-approved tax funds that are generally for buildings and technology called SAVE — secure an advanced vision for Iowa — and PPEL — the physical plant and equipment levy.
“SAVE is easily the healthiest fund in our budget,” Rueber said.
Expenses budgeted for fiscal 2021 include a new vehicle at $60,000, Harlan Elementary demolition at $200,000 — which may not cost the district with its sale pending, Sacred Heart gym renovation at $200,000, track resurfacing at $115,000 — which the board approved Monday — a central office remodel at $20,000 and bond payment for large-scale construction estimated at $750,000, citing a financial adviser.
As for PPEL, “We’ve spent that down quite a bit in 2019 and 2020,” Rueber said. For PPEL, the district is projecting $252,000 in expenses, which would yield an ending fund balance of $480,000 in that budget line on June 30, 2021.
“When you look at our [total] ending fund balance, $2.669 million projected for fiscal 2021, largely that’s due to SAVE and PPEL sitting where they’re at,” Rueber said. “Nutrition is negative [citing rising food costs] and the general fund is at $720,000 projected. The large thing that’s keeping this balance where it’s at is our PPEL and SAVE,” Rueber said.
“I didn’t want to sound any alarm bells with that ending fund balance — with the tax rate increasing, why is there an ending fund balance of $2.6 [million] — the large reason for that is we have SAVE and PPEL money sitting there but that is siloed for SAVE/PPEL purposes — you can’t pay teachers with it, you can’t do a lot of our general fund stuff.”
SPECIAL ED DEFICIT
After Rueber concluded, Ehn said the district runs short in special education every year by $600,000 to $700,000 and discussed a recent special ed symposium.
“The legislators have punted that football to the School Budget Review Committee board,” Ehn said. “The last time they adjusted that was 2003. They’re not incentivized to make any changes because that would basically force the hand of the legislators to either use state revenue or go after federal revenue, and they don’t. Instead they just basically say ... whatever you spend over, your property taxpayers, ask them for money.”
“[At least] three-quarters of schools in Iowa are negative-spent on special ed,” he said. “We were struggling when in that [Keystone AEA] symposium with our administrators… The big aha for me was, we’re the 88th largest school district in Iowa, but 44th largest in terms of overall special ed expenditures ... The fact we’re 44 away — more than one standard deviation from where we’re at — it is probably concerning. Looking at our demographics, our population, we do have some higher-need students and they drive costs.
“We need to start looking at design of programs and cost of programs,” Ehn said. “I think the positive thing about that meeting was we left with probably six or seven pretty good ideas… I think some things we can work on over the next year or two.”
Oelwein School Board member Julie Williams said that 20 years ago special ed funds used to be more than sufficient.
Ehn agreed.
“The conversation [at the AEA meeting] was can we provide a better more thorough education at a cheaper cost,” Ehn said.
