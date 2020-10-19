Oelwein Community Schools’ certified enrollment is up the equivalent of 23 more students than last year. Based on an enrollment formula, the district had 1,327.52 student in its preliminary count that the state requires on Oct. 15.
“That’s the number we get money for,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said, as the state tracks several variations of enrollment.
“A total of 31 new students are being educated in our district this year,” Ehn said. There are 1,241 students in the district.
“Total count is hurt by a negative 14 over last year in our PK number,” Ehn’s report said. “This is pretty significant as those are half-time kids so it’s actually negative 28,” he explained at Monday’s School Board meeting.
“Do you think COVID is factor?” board member Julie Williams asked.
“Yes,” Ehn said, noting a few educators are designing an online preschool curriculum. “It’s really awesome what they’re doing for those kids.”
What’s more, the district’s online school, Oelwein Online, received accreditation from the Iowa Department of Education, meaning next fall it can potentially enroll students from other Iowa districts who want to attend online-only.
The Oelwein School Board will stay the course at this time on its grades 5-12 hybrid schedule, after surveys of staff and students showed no conclusive preference. It will be revisited before the Christmas holiday break.
In action items, the board approved the transfer of $10,020 for kitchen equipment from the CARES/ESER money in the general fund to the nutrition fund for a freezer and an oven, approved the fundraising schedule for various sports, a midterm graduation request meeting all the requirements (Jestin Espe), and the updated strategic action plan. The consent agenda was also approved.
Ehn said leaders go over the strategic action plan at the summer yearly retreat and estimated over 80% of the goals had been crossed off. The plan goes over test scores, and with post-shutdown scores reported at the elementary level the district is experiencing only a 4% slide, compared to a 13% slide Ehn said the state told districts to expect.