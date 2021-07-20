The Oelwein Senior Dining Center in the Community Plaza is reopening today, July 21. Commonly known as the mealsite, it will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Persons who would like a meal should call, 319-283-5373 and leave your name, phone number and the days you want meals reserved. Meals must be reserved by 9:30 a.m. the day before. Monday meals need to be reserved by Friday.
This is the first that the mealsite has been opened since the pandemic forced it to close down March 16, 2020. In the past, it has been a popular location for senior citizens to socialize and checkup on one another. Everyone is welcome.
Contributions for the meals are accepted according to a person’s ability to pay. Friday’s meal will be lasagna casserole, carrots, cauliflower, blondie bar, milk and margarine. Watch for the menu for the rest of July, August and September in the Thursday edition of the Oelwein Daily Register.