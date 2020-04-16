Oelwein Senior Elizabeth “Liz” Crow will fondly remember not only state archery but also various civic contributions.
“Sophomore year I went down to Iowa City to take toys to the children in the hospital over Christmas,” she said.
“Another memory that I have is when the Oelwein Middle School team made it to State Archery last year. Watching the coaches go crazy; when we got there, we all raced to the swimming pools.”
Another top activity memory was out-raising her goal for Coaches versus Cancer.
After high school, she is attending Kirkwood Community College this summer to become a pet groomer.
She was active in Farm Club from 2019-2020.
“Farm Club is a great opportunity for people that don’t get the chance to raise animals,” Crow said. She enjoyed taking care of the chickens and working on getting other animals to keep the club going. She served as president for 2019-2020.
Honors included Silver Cord (2017-2020), FFA (2017-2020) officer at-large (2019-2020).