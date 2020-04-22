Miss Oelwein 2018 someday could be your dentist.
Oelwein High School senior Olivia Cummings plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in human physiology, and then apply to the University of Iowa School of Dentistry to become a dentist.
Reflecting on her activities at OHS, Student Council was the most valuable for her, she said.
“Student Council has allowed me to be a voice for my class and allowed me to collaborate with other students and plan many school activities,” she said.
She met many new people from other grades and formed new friendships with different groups of people.
Her high school honors include National Honor Society (officer), FFA (officer for two years), and Student Council (rep for two years). She received the Whatever It Takes Award twice and was elected to Homecoming Court.
Outside of school, she was named Miss Oelwein in 2018, “an amazing experience that I am very grateful for,” she said.
Her activities also included cheering for football and wrestling, managing boys basketball, and participating in dance, choir, Show Choir, golf, FFA, Business Professionals of America, Youth Leadership Team, and National Honor Society.
She is the daughter of Ryan and Tracy Cummings of Oelwein.