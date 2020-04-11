Senior Adam Deaner, who plans to attend Iowa State University to major in agriculture engineering, will graduate from Oelwein High School with some unique memories, including being carried off the basketball court for practice heroics.
“My favorite high school memory was when I made two half-court shots in a row so we didn’t have to run three Ultimate Huskies (which is running to every line),” he said. “Nothing will beat Coach Schauf’s face as he was shaking his head in disbelief as I was getting carried off the court by my teammates.”
He also will fondly remember being on two teams that snapped serious losing streaks in 2018. First, was the football team that snapped the program’s 23-game losing streak. Then, he was a member of the 2018 boys basketball team that snapped a six-year, 76-game losing streak to Northeast Iowa Conference teams.
Deaner’s favorite sport, however, is golf.
“Golf takes a lot of dedication and work,” he said. “You can’t just go out there and start hitting and expect to be good. There needs to be tears, bloodshed and broken windows.
“I love going out and whacking some sticks and hitting some bombs. There is nothing like nailing 20-foot puts and pumping your arms up like Tiger. I also get to meet a lot of new people from other schools, I have made some good friends.”
Aside from the three sports, Deaner’s high school activities included FFA, BPA, choir, FTC Robotics, National Honor Society, 4-H, Boys State and Rotary.
His favorite activity is FFA, in which he earned his Greenhand degree, Chapter degree and Iowa degree, as well as competed at State in five years.
“I have learned so much and made so many friends through FFA,” he said. “I have also made some of the best high school memories through FFA.”
Deaner is also a World Food Prize recipient.
He has lettered in basketball, golf and football from his sophomore and senior years. He received two Whatever It Takes Awards, was named to the 1st team all-district defensive line.
He was elected to the 2019 OHS Homecoming Court.