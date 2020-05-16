Oelwein High School senior Nicholas Dittmer plans on majoring in ag systems technology and agribusiness after graduation. He will bring with him fond memories of his shuttle hurdle relay team placing at the Drake Relays three years in a row, as well as retain important lessons learned in sports and FFA.
“One of my most favorite memories from high school is being on the shuttle hurdle relay team that went to state my freshman, sophomore and junior years placing in the Class 2A finals — seventh, second and fourth consecutively,” Dittmer said.“I am appreciative of the amazing friends and coaches that encouraged and pushed me to get there.
“My goal was to be (track coach Gary Goeller’s) first trackster to make it to State all four years, but unfortunately that is not my fate due to (school and activity cancellations resulting from) the virus.
“I value the friendships I have made with my classmates and underclassmen and the memories created throughout the sports I have been involved in along with FFA and attending American Legion Boys State.”
He called track his most valuable activity as well “because of all the important lessons it taught me about working hard for what you want.”I had amazing leaders I looked up to that always believed in me and wanted what was best for me.
“I also greatly value FFA because of all the important lessons I have learned through the competitions and in the classroom.”
After high school, Dittmer will be attending Iowa State University to major in agricultural systems technology and minor in agricultural business.
“After I obtain my degree from ISU, I will work in the agricultural industry for a few years and then return to the family farm,” he said.
His high school honors were National Honor Society – Oelwein Chapter; National Honor Society of High School Scholars; Northeast Iowa Community College Dean’s List; Governor’s Scholar Recognition Program; being named 2020 Class Valedictorian; Wendy’s Heisman High School State Winner; DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award; Homecoming King; Whatever It Takes Award; World Food Prize – Iowa Youth Institute: two years; American Legion Boys State; Ed Thomas Legacy Leadership Academy; FFA: Iowa FFA Degree, Junior Award, Chapter Award, Greenhand Degree, Academic Achievement Award, Proficiency Award for Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Entrepreneurship, Agricultural Sales Career Development Team, Agricultural Issues Team; Football: Northeast Iowa Conference All-District Football Honors 2019; All-District Academic First Team – four years; Basketball: Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-District Team 2020; and Track: Class 2A Shuttle Hurdle Relay Team State Finals: 2017 — seventh place; 2018 — second place; and 2019 — fourth place.
His high school activities also included Concert Choir, Show Choir and First Tech Challenge Robotics.