Oelwein senior Alysen “Aly” Duffy has set her career sights on the National Guard and then nursing.
Looking back on high school, she fondly recalled “when my friends and I surprised Laura (with) a puppy.” Among her activities, she most enjoyed cross country “because you were able to get to know people you otherwise would’ve never talked to.”
After high school she will finish her training for the National Guard at Fort Leonard Wood, and then return home and attend Northeast Iowa Community College for nursing.
She won the Whatever-It-Takes Award and served as treasurer to National Honor Society and as reporter for FFA (2018-2019).
Activities in addition to NHS and FFA included cross country, choir, basketball, track, Rotary and softball.