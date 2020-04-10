Four years of competing in high school sports holds a special place in Oelwein High School senior Lauren Harrison’s heart.
When it came to choosing what activity was most valuable to her high school years, she said, “being active in sports all four years of high school and getting to be around my friends while competing.”
Harrison played volleyball and basketball, and ran track. She was named the basketball team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and received Northeast Iowa Conference Honorable Mention. She lettered in volleyball two years, basketball three years and track four years.
Her favorite memory is competing in the 2019 State Track and Field Championships. Harrison was a member of Oelwein’s 100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team that placed 15th out of 24 teams at state. Her teammates were Drew Becker, Emma Hefel and Malayna Kiel.
She also was selected for the 2019 OHS Homecoming Court and performed in high school musicals and choir. Most recently played a bridesmaid in the OHS musical production of “Mamma Mia!”
She is a member of the National Honor Society and attended Girls State in 2019. Girls State participants are chosen based on their interests, scholastic achievements and leadership qualities.
Harrison plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny after graduation.
She is the daughter of Craig and Patricia Harrison, and has one brother Caleb.
Outside of school, Lauren is a Sunday school teacher at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein. During the summer she works as a lifeguard at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center.