Oelwein Senior Spotlight: Soji Gulmamadov

Soji Gulmamadov

Oelwein senior Sojidin “Soji” Gulmamadov enjoyed memories made with his wrestling and football teammates.

“I really liked wrestling during high school,” he said. “I had a lot of fun during wrestling season and I love to wrestle.”

Post high-school, he plans to focus on attending college.

Honors include, in football, making the academic district first team, placing first in a Distributive Education Clubs of America District event and making it to State Speech.

High school activities include Silver Cord, football, DECA, wrestling and speech.

