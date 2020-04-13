Oelwein senior Sojidin “Soji” Gulmamadov enjoyed memories made with his wrestling and football teammates.
“I really liked wrestling during high school,” he said. “I had a lot of fun during wrestling season and I love to wrestle.”
Post high-school, he plans to focus on attending college.
Honors include, in football, making the academic district first team, placing first in a Distributive Education Clubs of America District event and making it to State Speech.
High school activities include Silver Cord, football, DECA, wrestling and speech.