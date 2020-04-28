Oelwein senior Mahayla Harrison will fondly remember the laughter she shared with classmates. She hopes to study interior design and potentially regional planning.
Her favorite memory was “making people laugh and communicating with others in general. My favorite activity in high school was definitely tennis because my teammates and coach are some of the best people ever and they can make me laugh at any time of day.”
She will be attending Kirkwood Community College with a major in interior design for two years. “After that, I will be moving out of state for tentative plans to pursue a major in regional planning.”
Her high school honors include being named Outstanding Teammate (volleyball), Northeast Iowa Conference Academic All-Conference (tennis), earning varsity letters in volleyball and tennis and induction into National Honor Society.
She is active in volleyball, tennis, Silver Cord, food truck, wrestling manager, Belle Voce and Concert Choir.