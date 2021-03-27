Oelwein Class of 2021 member Austin Hoover ran with the “Big Dogs” during his high school career.
Among his favorite memories is speaking before the Oelwein School Board about the opening of Big Dog Coffee Shop. Hoover was one of the students that helped launch the coffee shop in 2018. In 2020, the work-experience program added the Big Dog Food Truck. Hoover worked in that as well.
Hoover also enjoyed talking with his teachers over the years and being a letter-winner on the Huskies bowling team was his favorite activity. A high point of his season was rolling a 401 two-game series (212-189) during the Class 1A District 1 meet played out at Viper Lanes in February. The Huskies took third as a team
Hoover has received a “Whatever It Takes” award and was a football manager. He video recorded the games for the team.
After graduation, he looks forward to “Getting a good job and starting my own business,” he said.