Oelwein Senior Spotlight: Joseph Kalb

Oelwein senior Joseph Kalb will remember fondly from high school all of the sport bus rides.

“(Golf) was my favorite sport,” he said. He played all four years. “I made a lot of good friends and memories.”

After graduation he plans on attending Kirkwood Community College for two years for an associate’s degree to be an automotive technician while working part-time, then enter the workforce and later return to University of Northern Iowa for his bachelor’s degree in the automotive technician field.

His activities include four years each of golf, choir and FFA; three years of basketball and a year each of cross country and band.

