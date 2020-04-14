For Oelwein senior Camren Palmer, his high school years were about “being able to build strong relationships and make memories with the people I grew up with.”
Now, he plans to continue his academic and athletic career at Coe College, studying business and playing on the football team.
“Football was my favorite activity because of the teamwork needed to be successful and all of the memories I made with all of my teammates,” he said.
His high school honors included being named to the first team all-academic in 2018 (for all sports), serving as team captain for football (2018 and 2019) and basketball (2018-2020), homecoming representative (2019), Northeast Iowa Conference First Team All-Academic (2019), NEIC Second Team All-State Defensive Back (2019-2020), and National Honor Society (2020).
Activities included football, basketball, track, FFA, choir and National Honor Society.