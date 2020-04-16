Oelwein senior Garrett Pates will recall the time “when a buddy had a hard cookie and then somebody yelled ‘launch it,’ accidentally breaking a camera.”
He most enjoyed cross country because it “taught me hard work can go a long way and you get to meet a lot of interesting people.”
Post-high school, he plans to attend Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo for two years for an associate’s degree in graphic design and hopes “to get a career where I get to express my creativity.”
He participated in cross country, track, FFA, Bass Choir, Mixed Choir and Concert Choir.