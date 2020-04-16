Oelwein senior Brooke Patterson will fondly recall “all the fun times I had in choir and musicals as well as the fun memories I made during Homecoming week, and I’ll always miss annoying Mr. Ehlers in Sociology.”
Her favorite high school activity is choir because “I’ve met some of my best friends through choir; choir is always a good time and has opened up so many opportunities for me.”
After high school she plans to attend La James College of Cosmetology and to get licensed in cosmetology and aesthetics.
Activities included volleyball, cheerleading for football and wrestling, band, color guard, choir, Show Choir plus choreography, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, tennis, Raising Student Voice and Participation (RSVP), Student Council, plays and musicals.