The personal and musical growth Oelwein senior Blake Perkins experienced in choir will fortify him as he pursues studies in musical theater and fashion design.
Choir was also “without a doubt” his favorite activity.
“The reason choir is my favorite activity is because I’ve grown so much as a person from being involved in it,” he said. “Choir allowed me the opportunity to make friendships that will last a lifetime, but even more than that I learned how my voice works and that I want to incorporate my voice into my future career.”
Those friendships are at the root of precious memories.
“My favorite memory from high school was being able to dance and lip sync alongside my two good friends, Brooke Patterson and Natalie Stasi, every year for class combat,” Perkins said.
After high school, Perkins plans to attend Kirkwood Community College and then transfer after two years to Iowa State University to pursue fashion design and musical theater.
“I originally planned on attending AMDA College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts, but as we all know sometimes life throws a curveball at you and you have to figure out a way around it,” he said. “One day I’ll become the star I’ve always dreamed about, but until then I’ll keep working towards my goal!”
Perkins’ high school honors include: All State Music Festival 2018 and 2019, Iowa American Legion Boys State Outstanding Chorus Member, Whatever It Takes award, National Honor Society, NEIC Honors Music Festival, lettered in choir all four years, Opus Honor Choir, lettered in cheerleading, awarded in Solo and Ensemble (Sophomore: Division I, I, II) (Junior: Division I, I, I), Speech (Readers Theater: Division I) (Short Film: Division I).
During high school, his activities included:
Freshman year: Student Council representative, choir, show choir, choir representative, Opus Honor Choir, tennis, spring play, variety show, dance, Dungeons and Dragons Club, Chess Club and Northeast Iowa Conference Honor Choir.
Sophomore: Student Council president, RSVP, Choir, show choir, choir representative, All State auditions, fall musical, football cheerleading, dance, competition dance, University of Northern Iowa Vocal Arts Festival, Solo and Ensemble, Luther College Dorian Music Festival, and NEIC Honor Choir.
Junior: football cheerleading, dance, competition dance, choir, show choir, choir representative, Student Council vice president, RSVP, All State Honor Choir, NEIC Honor Choir, fall musical, UNI Vocal Arts Festival, Dorian Music Festival, Husky Hearts, Ed Thomas Leadership Conference, Ewalu trip volunteer, Iowa American Legion Boys State, Governors Conference, and Solo and Ensemble.
Senior: Student Council Class president, football cheerleading, choir president, dance, competition dance, fall musical, All-State Honor Choir, speech, Leadership Conference volunteer and Courage Retreat volunteer with Mrs. Smock and younger grades.