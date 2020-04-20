Senior Holly Rubin, who cherishes her time as a choir member at Oelwein High School, has her eyes on a music career as she heads off to Wartburg College.
“My favorite memory of people from high school is going to shows and musicals with my classmates,” Rubin said. “It's always such an opportunity to see a story being told on the grand stage.”
“My all-time favorite activity I've been a part of for as long as I can remember is choir,” she said. "I have always been drawn to music, and singing has given me so many opportunities to travel, meet new people, and take my singing to the next level.”
Her plans following high school are to attend Wartburg College to study vocal performance under the direction of Dr. Lee Nelson. She plans to graduate from Wartburg with a bachelor’s degree in performance “and then audition for professional choirs such as the Los Angeles Master Chorale or Seraphic Fire, with my ultimate goal, being selected to sing with the Eric Whitacre Choir.”
She is the daughter of Jason and Annette Rubin.
Among her high school honors are induction into the National Honor Society her junior year and being chosen to sing the National Anthem at the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) Football Championship game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls her senior year. She was also in the top 2% of high school vocalists selected to sing with the Iowa All State Choir her junior year.
During the summer of 2018, Rubin traveled to Europe as a member of the Iowa Ambassadors of Music, singing in a choir under the direction of Nelson.
“I was honored to win a coveted solo during my time with this choir, and it was the highlight of my life,” she said.
“While I tried a variety of activities during my time in high school, the two that stuck out to me the most were being a part of the girls tennis team, and singing with my choir family,” she said. “These two activities have helped me grow as an individual, and the friends I've made throughout the years because of this have always been there to support me.”