Oelwein senior Alexis See will fondly recall high school sports but also beginning her career in health care as a nurse’s aide. See, who earned the “Most Responsible Award” in volleyball, plans to pursue pre-medical studies with the aim to become a podiatrist.
“My favorite memories of people from high school are meeting people through sports and the student section at many sporting events,” See said. “I enjoyed watching all of my friends and classmates smile and grow into the people that they are today.
“I genuinely enjoyed playing and watching volleyball. I was able to play for many years with some of my greatest friends which made it really special.
“I also really enjoyed working as a Certified Nurse Aide at Grandview Healthcare Center. I realized that I love helping people and I love healthcare. My coworkers have become some of my best friends and I enjoy going to work, and that makes it a valuable activity to me.
She will be attending the University of Iowa this fall majoring in human physiology and pre-medicine, and explained her interest: “I have had many foot surgeries and have developed a love for podiatry, so I plan to attend medical school to obtain a Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine in order to become a podiatrist in the future.”
Her many high school honors include Northeast Iowa Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention (volleyball, 2019), IGHSAU Distinguished in Academic Achievement Award (volleyball, 2017, 2018, 2019), Most Responsible Award (volleyball), Utility Player Award (volleyball), FFA Greenhand Award, 2016-2017 Scholarship Award (FFA), Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, Election Official (Girls State), County Attorney (Girls State), Student Council Representative (2017), Whatever It Takes Award (2018 and 2020), and Northeast Iowa Community College Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
She was active in volleyball, golf, National Honor Society, Silver Cord, Student Rotary Club, Raising Student Voice and Participation (RSVP), Student Council, Annual, Iowa American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, FFA, Food Truck and working as a Certified Nurse Aide.