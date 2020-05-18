Oelwein High School Class of 2020 graduate Heidi Shoudy had fun and learned key life skills in music classes and she hopes in her future to teach color guard and study writing or history.
“My all-time favorite high school memory would be when the fire alarms went off during a ‘Mamma Mia’ dress rehearsal,” Shoudy said. “Some of us were in costumes which were dresses, shorts and tank tops. It was fall so it was fairly chilly out but everyone stayed in high spirits as we waited to be let back in the Williams Center.
"Once we had the all-clear to go back in the entire cast broke out in song. We all started singing ‘Mamma Mia’ as we dance-walked back into the Williams Center.”
“My favorite activity in high school and middle school was band,” she said. “I’ve been involved in jazz band, concert band, pep band, and marching band.
"Through band I have had the opportunity to go to Adventureland multiple times and to Florida this past winter. Band has taught me many life skills like how to manage my time, self-motivation, and musical skills."
Plans after high school include “hopefully taking over the position of Color Guard Instructor with the band, finding a job and living at home (and) eventually furthering my education in either writing or history.”
She participated four years in concert band, marching band, pep band and musicals; three years in jazz band, color guard, football cheerleading and winter show choir; two years in mixed choir, Belle Voce and spring show choir; and one year in basketball cheerleading and speech.