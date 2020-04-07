Oelwein senior Sydney Gefaller has the best memories of people from high school dances and all her sports activities. Her favorite activity was “choir because of the teacher and my passion for singing and golf because I love the sport and the people involved in it.”
She plans to attend Kirkwood Community College then transfer to Iowa State to gain a degree in forensic psychology.
For honors, she played varsity golf all four years, placed fifth in an event at State Business Professionals of America which qualified her for nationals and was selected to participate in the Northeast Iowa Conference Honor Choir.
Activities included volleyball, cheerleading, golf, BPA, annual and choir.