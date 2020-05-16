A winner of multiple FFA awards at Oelwein High School, senior Jackson Vande Vorde plans to study agriculture systems and engineering at Iowa State University after graduation.
“I enjoyed meeting many new friends in different activities I was involved in,” Vande Vorde said of high school. “My favorite activity in high school was FFA, because of my involvement in a variety of contests, and the new friends I have made being in it for the past four years.”
In the fall, the son of George and Lisa Vande Vorde, will double major in ag systems technology and ag engineering at ISU.
His siblings are Jordan, Janelle and Jessica.
His high school honors include attending Iowa American Legion Boys State, receiving his Iowa FFA degree, induction into National Honor Society, receipt of the FFA Chapter Rising Star award, and making the Northeast Iowa Community College dean’s list.
“I also received a few Whatever It Takes Awards,” he said.
His activities in high school were football, basketball, FFA, band, 4-H and tennis.