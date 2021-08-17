The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved fees for its 4-year-old preschool full-day program and raising substitute pay to be "the most competitive," Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
The state pays for a half-day preschool, so this is offered at no charge. Half-days were used in 2020-21 during the pandemic for safety reasons.
The time 4-year-olds will be in preschool was doubled to four full-days a week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
To attend the full day, “I feel it helps make them more kindergarten-ready,” said Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness.
For full-day attendance four days a week, fees will be $120 per month, or $60 for free and reduced lunch qualifiers. Fees are due the 15th of the month from September through April, so excluding August and May.
“The calculation works out to be under $2.50 per hour,” Ehn said. “It’s very affordable for highly skilled preschool — against the cost of childcare. It’s a great deal. But we have to offset our costs, a little bit.”
SUB PAY
The board also approved raising substitute pay to be competitive with the area, size and staffing need. The daily rate before FICA (Social Security) and IPERS (retirement) will go from $107 to $130. Long-term will start at 11-plus days (down from 21-plus) and will increase from $178 to $190. Rates are not applied retroactively to cumulative service.
“This makes us the most competitive,” Ehn said. “So we evaluated all our competitors as well as our old conference and our new conference. And they are close. We were outside of the scope, and we know how hard it is to find subs, and we appreciate all they do.
“The last I could find was updated when (Superintendent Steve) Westerberg was here, seven or eight years ago,” Ehn said. “We’re past due.
“We’re rewarding employees because we’ve done a good job keeping our budget in balance. I’m sure in a few years to come, people will be competitive and we’ll have to adjust it again.”
Board member Charlene Stocker said with the changes in technology, substitutes will have to do some homework just to do a good job subbing.
“I believe this money is fair,” Stocker said, in moving for approval.