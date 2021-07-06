Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein‘s softball season ended Tuesday night at home as Monticello won the Class 3A Region 6 playoff game, 5-1.

Emma Smock scored Oelwein‘s run in the fifth inning when Natalie Crandall poked a grounder into centerfield. Smock’s single to open the inning was nearly identical. That cut Monticello’s lead to 4-1.

Not a single Oelwein batter struck out in the game.

Monticello took advantage of Oelwein miscues to build an early lead. Jaelyn Aitchison reached base on the game’s first at bat on a dropped pop up. She stole second and advanced to third on a pass ball, scoring on Brea Stahlberg‘s single to left.

Monticello scored two more in the fourth inning and padded their lead with runs in the fifth and sixth.

