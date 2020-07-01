Oelwein trailed only a half inning in their Tuesday night home victory over Waukon. They did get a scare in the seventh, however.
Ahead 9-1 going into the final inning, Oelwein committed three fielding errors that led directly to two runs. Then, with two outs, Waukon shortstop Headington hit a two-run homerun, that scored a runner on base because of an error.
The game ended with the next batter grounding out to Oelwein junior pitcher Kennedy Lape, who got the win. In six innings of work, she had nine strikeouts against four walks and two hits. She gave up one earned run. Waukon scored four unearned runs. Oelwein committed five fielding errors.
In contrast to Monday’s 4-3 win over Waverly-Shell Rock when Oelwein had only one hit and benefitted from 15 walks, the Huskies had 11 hits against Waukon and only two walks.
Oelwein head coach said his young Huskies team is definitely getting better and will continue to work on its fundamentals.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” he said. “We hit the ball very well tonight, scored some runs, leveled our swings out. We’re hitting better pitches, not swinging at bad pitches as much.
“Our defense let us down a little in the seventh — we can’t make three errors. So, we played two innings in the seventh. So we’ve got to clean those up. Part of that is learning how to win and learning how to play with a lead. We’re getting there.”
Waukon scored the game’s first run after Lape walked their lead-off hitter, Regan Griffith, who then stole second and third. She scored on a pass ball. A second pass ball score was cut down at in a collision at home plate when eighth-grade catcher Alexa Berryman flipped the ball to Lape to tag Waukon’s Madalyn Ellingson.
Oelwein scored three runs in the bottom of the first. Freshman first baseman Emma Smock hit a one-run double, and outfielder Zoey Reisner hit a two-run double.
Oelwein expanded its lead in the fifth on a run-scoring single by Lape, a sacrifice fly from Smock and run-scoring ground out from Reisner.
The Huskies added three insurance runs in the sixth inning. Junior second baseman Naomi Goede belted a two-run home run, and Smock slapped a run-scoring single.
Goede went 3-for-4 at the plate, with two singles to go with her homerun. She also stole one base and scored two runs.
Smock led the team with three runs batted in, and she scored a run.
Junior shortstop Karlie Wegner hit two singles and scored twice.
Eighth-grader Mallory Bratten scored when pinch running for Wegner.
Lape hit two singles and she and sophomore outfielder Jillian Prouty were the only Huskies to get a walk. Prouty also hit a single.
Oelwein’s record improved to 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the conference. Last year, the Huskies were winless in the conference.
Up next
Oelwein travels to New Hampton on Friday, July 3, for JV and varsity games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Scoring by inning
Waukon 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 5
Oelwein 3 0 0 0 3 3 x — 9