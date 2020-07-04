NEW HAMPTON -- Oelwein softball on Friday ended another years-long losing streak against a Northeast Iowa Conference team, this time against New Hampton. The Huskies traveled to Mikkelson Field and beat New Hampton for the first time since July 2, 2014.
Oelwein's 9-8 win in eight innings improved their overall record to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the conference. New Hampton fell to 5-4 in the conference and overall.
With four games left in this coronavirus-shortened season, the Huskies also matched their 2019 win total.
Four Huskies had two hits apiece, while juniors Karlie Wegner and Kennedy Lape led Oelwein batters with three hits, including a double, each.
Lape led the team with four runs batted in. Freshmen Zoey Reisner and Emma Smock and eighth-grader Natalie Crandall each had one RBI apiece. Oelwein scored two unearned runs on pass balls.
Lape earned the win on the mound by going all eight innings while striking out nine, including the game's final out. She allowed four hits and eight runs, only three of which were earned. She walked three batter and hit one.
UP NEXT
POSTSEASON
Oelwein will travel to Independence on July 15 for its first game I think postseason in Class 3A, Region 7.
Other area scores:
Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 13, MFL MarMac 5
Jesup 13, Wapsie Valley 5
FAIRBANK — Jesup had 12 hits, including a home run from senior Jenna Jensen and a double from senior Zoey Miller in its 13-5 win over Wapsie Valley on Friday.
The J-Hawks improved their season record to 8-3. Wapsie Valley dropped to 5-4.
Jesup’s first postseason game in Class 2A, Region 6 will be at 7 p.m. July 15, in Jesup. They will play the winner of the July 13 game between Cascade and North Cedar.