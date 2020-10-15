When the Oelwein football team takes the field tonight at South Tama High School it will be against a team the Huskies have not played before, according to the Varsity Bound website.
The Trojans at 3-4 have only one more win than Oelwein at 2-5.
They have two common opponents this season. They both got road victories against Union Community. Oelwein won 30-16 and South Tama won 28-21. Both teams lost to Mount Vernon. The Trojans fell 27-41 as the visiting team. The Huskies lost 20-41 at home.
South Tama’s offense is guided by senior quarterback Brayden Smith. He has passed for 379 yards this season and rushed for 229. He has five rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns.
Like Oelwein, South Tama’s offensive workhorse is a senior runningback, Payton Vest, who has 1,024 rushing yards on 133 carries and nine touchdowns. Vest also had 89 yards receiving and caught one touchdown. He also is the Trojans’ leading tackler with 49.
The Huskies offense has depended on the power running of senior Gage Voshell, who in this truncated COVID-19 season, has rushed eight touchdowns and 993 yards on 178 carries. He averages 5.6 yards per carry. He has 1,064 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Voshell has 33 tackles.
Oelwein’s passing game has been more active in the second half of the season. Senior quarterback Jacob King has put up 152 of his 260 passing yards for the season in Weeks 5 and 7. His best game came in Week 5 against North Fayette Valley when he had 107 yards on five completions.
Senior linebacker Jonathan Buehler leads the Huskies defense in total tackles with 52.5, 36 of which were solo. Voshell and senior linebacker Mason Kunkle have the team’s two sacks.
Senior cornerback Carsen Jeanes has three interceptions this season, followed by senior linebacker Ethan Studebaker with two and one apiece by Buehler, senior linebacker Isaac Opperman and senior cornerback Jerimiah Sullivan.
Something else in common: Vest and Voshell are also quality high school wrestlers. At 182, vest took fourth in state in Class 2A last year. Voshell, who wrestled at 220 last year was 30-6 before an injury ended his season.
GAME TONIGHT: Kickoff at South Tama High School, 1715 Harding St., Tama, is 7 p.m.