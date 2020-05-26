Oelwein remains the largest of Fayette County's 13 incorporated cities, but more residents live outside municipal boundaries.
Oelwein's 2019 estimated population was 5,900, according to data released last week from the State Data Center of the State Library of Iowa. That's down 272 from 2014's estimate of 6,172.
In the past 5 years, incorporated area populations dropped in all but the part of Fairbank that's in the county. Below are the 2019 and (2014) populations:
• West Union: 2,305 (2,410)
• Fayette: 1,441 (1,447)
• Elgin: 634 (654)
• Clermont: 583 (605)
• Maynard: 488 (502)
• Hawkeye: 408 (429)
• Fairbank in Fayette County: 284 (284)
• Waucoma: 245 (257)
• Wadena:240 (251)
• Arlington: 399 (412)
• Westgate: 198 (201)
• St. Lucas: 136 (140)
The balance of the county's population, in unincorporated areas, was 6,308, down from 6,435 in 2014.
— Chris Baldus