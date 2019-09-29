WATERLOO — The undefeated Sailors of Columbus Catholic were looking to score on their first drive, pushing Oelwein’s defense down a slick and soft field.
Huskies senior Nick Dittmer jumped in front of a Columbus receiver to put an end to that drive with an interception. It gave Oelwein’s ground pounding offense the ball around their own 30 to begin it’s upset bid.
In the end, however, the Huskies struggled to find their footing on what quickly became a muddy field. The Sailors led by 26-0 at the half, setting up the 40-22 win on their senior night.
Oelwein head Coach Bob Lape said the Huskies showed character in the loss.
“I’m proud of the fact that the kids didn’t give up,” he said. “Being down like that at the half, it would have been easy to fold up the tent and not play hard.”
The Huskies had a better second half, putting up 22 points to Columbus Catholic’s 14, but Lape said the game was indicative of the problems the Huskies have had all season so far.
“We have yet to play a full game,” he said. Even in their wins, there have been long stretches where mistakes have plagued Oelwein.
Oelwein’s junior running back Gage Voshell scored two rushing touchdowns in his 31 carries for 120 yards. Senior Ethan Thomas carried 15 times for 83 yards.
The Sailors offense had 141 yards through the air and 283 yards on the ground with senior running back Ray Seidel gaining 188 yards on 10 carries. He scored three touchdowns, including on a 60-yard sprint.
The longest touchdown of the night, 77 yards, belonged to Columbus Catholic senior Kobe Nobis.
Columbus’s sophomore quarterback Carter Gallagher was 7-for-10 passing with two touchdowns.
Oelwein is now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Class 2A, District 4.
Scoring by quarters
Oelwein 0 0 8 14 — 22
Columbus 6 20 14 0 — 40
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to Waukon Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.