Six Oelwein High School business education students represented the Oelwein Schools at the Young Women in Leadership Conference on Wednesday, April 14 at the University of Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center.
They listened to a variety of speakers and panels on leadership and empowerment topics, effective communication methods and the power of social media — all in a socially-distanced environment owing to pandemic restrictions, according to OHS business teacher Cole Thomas.
A panel of UNI students discussed the college experience, gave recommendations, and responded to student questions.
To keep the conference engaging, organizers had students participate in a variety of dance and trivia contests. Students won prizes not only by winning the contests but also by asking quality questions throughout the conference.
For more info about the conference, visit uniwomeninbusiness.com.