Oelwein’s Naomi Goede has a knack for getting on base. She has the second best on-base percentage in the Northeast Iowa Conference. She also is No. 2 in drawing walks and No. 8 in terms of batting average.
Now, her power is showing. In Monday’s home 9-5 loss to Decorah, Goede hit her second home run in three games. This one was a solo shot over the left field fence. Her first of the year was a two-run home run on June 30 against Waukon.
Goede’s recent power surge comes as the Huskies lineup has grown more consistent at the plate. Oelwein as a team has batted over .300 in the past three games, nearly hitting .400 against Waukon.
In their first seven games, the Huskies peaked at .450 in a 13-1 route of Dunkerton on June 16, but also sank as low at .053 against Waverly-Shell Rock, a game Oelwein won 4-3.
The first time Oelwein took on Decorah this season, they batted only .238. Monday night they batted .371, getting 13 hits. Junior Karlie Wegner, freshman Zoey Reisner and sophomore Jillian Prouty each had two hits apiece.
Goede, junior Kennedy Lape, freshmen Ella Schunk and Emma Smock, sophomore Madison Kunkle, and eighth-graders Alexa Berryman and Natalie Crandall each had a hit apiece. Lape hit a double, and the rest were singles.
Their hitting success, however, was overshadowed Monday by fielding problems. Seven of Decorah’s scores were unearned runs as Oelwein committed seven fielding errors.
Lape started the game, going 4 2/3 innings before being relieved by freshman Ella Schunk. Lape allowed six hits and the Vikings scored eight runs, but only two were earned. Lape struck out six, walked two and hit one batter.
Schunk pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up one unearned run while giving up two hits, striking out one and walking one.
SCORING BY INNING
DEC 0 0 0 2 6 1 0 — 9
OEL 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 — 5
UP NEXT
Oelwein, now at 5-5 for the season, will travel to Crestwood on Tuesday to take on the 11-0 Cadets, who are led offensively and defensively by senior Laken Lienhard.
Lape is second in the conference in strikeouts, behind Lienhard. Goede is second in on base percentage and in walks drawn, behind Lienhard.
Crestwood on Monday night defeated Waukon 12-0 in three innings.
Varsity is scheduled to start play at 7 p.m.
The Huskies will close out their regular season Thursday at home against the 9-2 Charles City Comets. Varsity is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.