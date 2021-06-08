Oelwein Fire Department was called to a fire at Subway Tuesday morning, before 11 a.m.
A small plastic bucket used for discarding smoking materials caught fire and transferred to an outdoor compressor that ran the air conditioning for the building, Assistant Fire Chief Jim Tuecke said.
He estimated a new air unit might cost $7,000 to $8,000.
Customers reported they were still able to walk through and order on Tuesday afternoon.
In response to a Daily Register question about what container should be used to discard smoking materials, Tuecke said: “Ideally a metal container would be best, or something that’s non-flammable, concrete — anything other than plastic.”