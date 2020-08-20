Oelwein Schools success coach Justin Post is no stranger to the Oelwein Schools, but his position expanded from grades 5-8 to K-12 this year.
As a success coach, he works partly with social-emotional learning and partly with the positive behavior interventions and supports system, which focuses on creating a positive culture for social success.
As a middle school success coach, he worked primarily one-to-one with students. Now he is working more with other teachers at various grade levels, ensuring programs are up and running.
With the early start to the school year, the district’s stated intent was to use the first few weeks for social-emotional learning, and for catching up on the technology needed for virtual learning days.
Post helps out often with behavioral aspects, such as the check-in, check-out intervention. In it, the student checks in with a teacher and checks out at the end of the day. One to one, they go over the student’s to-do list and the student is able to connect and dialog with the teacher.
“They trust that adult, and a lot of times, kids don’t always trust all the adults,” Post said.
“It can help kids manage anxieties, problem-solve and cope to make good decisions.”
“It has gone surprisingly smooth,” Post said of the first day back, Thursday. He referred to minor scheduling hiccups with the hourly time changes owing to the coronavirus, and the change of having two separate cohorts attending on a rotation. “You’ll always have hiccups, you do in a regular school year and you do with COVID.
“Kids are adjusting well. I think they’re happy to be back in school seeing teachers.”
He had said “Hi” to a few students already.
“You can see the eyes light up, go up at the corners, even with a mask on — so you know you’re seeing those relationships and they’re happy to be back at school.”
Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley agreed that students were excited to get back to a normal routine.
“Our staff has been working hard to bring support, concern and empathy to students as we can,” Hadley said.
“It’s a challenging time, but we’re moving in the right direction,” Hadley said. “Nowhere to go but forward.”