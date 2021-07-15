A severe thunderstorm caused some damage Wednesday night in Oelwein, including to a residence's foundation on the southeast side and at Oelwein High School.
Superintendent Josh Ehn described the school damage as "cosmetic" rather than structural but still estimated the damage to Husky Stadium alone at around $100,000.
The storm also upset the henhouse at the school, literally.
Alliant Energy was reporting 26 Oelwein customers were without power as of early Thursday morning.
RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE
Emma Nelson was indoors at 111 Eighth St. SE on the phone sheltering from Wednesday’s thunderstorm when she heard something hit just before 7 p.m.
The storm caused a tree to puncture the foundation of a house at 727 First Ave. SE. Its branches also downed a power line.
At the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and Eight Street Southeast, a power pole was ajar, with lines down all around. Responders set up a perimeter on First Avenue SE while Alliant Energy inspected its infrastructure. Trees, power lines and trash cans littered the road at this corner.
Near the backyard of 117 Eighth St. SE or their backyard neighbors on Seventh Street SE, a tree fell into Rock Island Road, and workers directed traffic around the outer southbound lane and mobilized for cleanup.
In the right-of-way on the Dairy Queen side at Rock Island and Seventh St. SE, the traffic-light-ahead sign and the pedestrian crossing sign were strewn.
Moving up Seventh Street Southeast were a few more cracked-open tree trunks, such as at the Miller’s Construction Inc. office building on the south side of the road, and a nearby residence on the north side of the road.
In other areas of town, the stoplight at Eighth Avenue (NE/SE) and East Charles was out, and was replaced with a four-way stop sign.
A pine tree fell across a bridge near the former Luigi’s Restaurant.
OELWEIN SCHOOLS
Among the cleanup, chickens had to be rounded up at Oelwein High School.
“Nobody was injured,” Ehn said. “The Fire Department stayed and helped clean up.”
He described the damage.
“(From the) back side -- obviously the ticket booth is destroyed, trees down, damage to the track, power lines down,” Ehn said. “The greenhouse got some damage. The chicken coop had been turned over. Chickens were loose.
“First thing we did, was we found all the chickens, we got them securely put into another coop. No chickens were injured in the tornado. All chickens were accounted for ... Started with four and have four.”
The high school roof sustained some damage.
“The structure of the roof had been swept up, so we’ve got it tarped for tonight,” Ehn said, pointing.
“Mostly cosmetic, no real structural damage,” Ehn said. “Stuff that we’ve got to repair, but nothing that is going to require major construction.
“Little Husky had some of their play equipment,” Ehn said. “A porta potty from the construction site used to be sitting over there (got moved). The (little) play equipment from Little Husky was on the opposite side of the stadium."
The district will have a more complete picture after an insurance assessment.
“Just looking at it,” Ehn began when asked about Husky Stadium; “just this, is $100,000 probably. The gate won’t close, pretty big gouges in the track.”
WEATHER STATISTICS
The Oelwein Municipal Airport reported 2.81 inches of rainfall in the 24-hour day ending at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, and 1.08 inches of that fell in the hour ending at 6:55 p.m. This coincides with the tornado warning for the area, which was issued from 6-6:45 p.m., then extended until 7:15 p.m.
There was also heavy rainfall elsewhere. In Fayette 1.65 inches was reported at 7:27 p.m. In Strawberry Point, 2.43 inches had fallen at 8:40 p.m.
From 5:40-5:56 p.m., one or more tornadoes was spotted in three locations in Floyd County, apparently moving eastward.
A spotter reported building damage around Oelwein at 6:23 p.m.