The Oelwein Community School District will again offer the Summer Food Service program, starting June 7 through July 30 in Oelwein and Hazleton, although some details have changed.
Meals will be provided to all children (ages 1-18) without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. No registration or identification is required.
Mealtimes will be Monday through Friday with breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first come, first served basis at these pickup sites:
OELWEIN
Sacred Heart Church, 628 South Frederick Ave.
Little Husky Learning Center, 317 Eighth Ave. SE.
Oelwein Aquatic Center, 400 Fourth Ave NE
Parkside Elementary, 301 Sixth Ave SW
HAZLETON
Hazleton American Legion, 105 Hayes St. W.
To file a complaint of discrimination, visit www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html or call 866-632-9992 for a form.