Oelwein School Superintendent Josh Ehn issued the following statement in response to overcrowding on the district’s afternoon bus:
“After returning to 100% attendance on February 2nd, we anticipated an increase in riders, however this coincided with our recent cold weather and snow events pushing dozens of extra students to riding the buses as shuttles that are not regular riders. Nor did these students sign-up to ride. Instead of forcing them to walk home our transportation department and drivers chose safety of all students over convenience and allowed them to ride.
“We have had several parents reach out to us and we have let them know we are aware of the problem and are working to find reasonable and timely solutions.
“The buses are still operating under capacity and are dropping 15 to 20 students at their first drops – less then five minutes into a route. A remedy will likely involve adding a temporary shuttle with a driver we don’t have or rearranging routes, which takes time and opportunity to communicate with families.
“We are currently looking for substitute and potential full time drivers if anyone is interested in helping us out – please contact Central Office at 319-283-3536.
“The School Bus remains the fastest, safest, and most efficient way to transport children in the nation.”
He declined to comment further on Thursday.